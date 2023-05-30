North Korea to launch spy satellite to monitor ‘dangerous’ U.S. movements

North Korea told Japan Monday it would launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it is planning to launch a spy satellite in June to monitor “dangerous” military movements of the U.S. and its allies.

According to AFP, a top North Korean defense official confirmed that “military reconnaissance satellite No.1” is set to be launched next month. The official also accused the United States of conducting “hostile air espionage activities on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity.”

The launch announcement comes in response to the large-scale U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises. Earlier on Monday, Japan said that North Korea informed them about the satellite launch, despite Tokyo’s warning that it would violate United Nations sanctions as the technology overlaps with that in ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang is explicitly prohibited from using.

"Even if it's described as a satellite, a launch using ballistic missile technology would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions" and would threaten people's safety, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.