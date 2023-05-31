Seoul, Tokyo and Washington voiced their concerns about the launch, saying it violated a raft of UN resolutions

A North Korean spy satellite on Wednesday crashed into the sea after a rocket failure, the state media reported.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the rocket lost thrust and plunged into the sea with its satellite payload. The South Korean military said it has located and retrieved a portion of the suspected wreckage.

Pyongyang said it would investigate the “serious defects” that led to the failure and plans to conduct another test as soon as possible. Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea claimed that the satellite would be launched in June to monitor “dangerous” military movements of the U.S. and its allies.

According to AFP, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington voiced their concerns about the launch, saying it violated a raft of UN resolutions banning Pyongyang from any tests using ballistic missile technology. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called for North Korea to cease "such acts" and return to the negotiating table.

"Any launch using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions," he said in a statement.