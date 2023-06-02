At least 50 dead, over 500 injured in India train collision

India is no stranger to railway accidents and has seen several such incidents in the past, but railway safety has improved significantly in recent years

At least 50 people died and more than 500 were injured, with many more feared trapped, in a multiple train collision in eastern India's Odisha state, a medical officer said Friday.

Witnesses and officials told local media that the Coromandel Express passenger train and a goods train collided near Balasore, about 125 miles from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

A second passenger train was also involved in the incident, according to Odisha's chief secretary Pradeep Jena, but the order of events was still unclear. Many passengers were believed to be trapped under rail cars at the scene.

A police official in Balasore told AFP that many of the injured were in serious condition, but the details were "not too clear yet as teams are on the ground and everyone is busy in the rescue work."

Local media reports showed images of a train car toppled to one side of the track with what appeared to be survivors on top of it, and local residents trying to pull other victims to safety.

"We expect that the rescue work will continue till at least tomorrow morning. On our part, we have prepared all big government and private hospitals from the accident site to the state capital to cater to the injured," said SK Panda, a spokesperson in Jena's office in Odisha state.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "distressed by the train accident."

"In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said on Twitter, adding that he had spoken to railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take "stock of the situation."

India is no stranger to railway accidents and has seen several such incidents in the past, but railway safety - thanks to massive new investments and upgrades in technology - has improved significantly in recent years.