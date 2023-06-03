Friday's crash is believed to be the worst in the country since the 1990s

At least 288 people were killed and over 850 injured in the worst train accident in India in more than 20 years, officials announced Saturday.

As dawn broke, rescue workers were able to see the full extent of the carnage of the three-train collision near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha.

Carriages had flipped over entirely in the crash late on Friday. According to AFP, rescue workers searched for survivors trapped in the mangled wreckage, with scores of bodies laid out under white sheets beside the tracks.

"The rescue work is still going on," Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told AFP from the accident site, adding there were "a lot of serious injuries."

Odisha state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that about 850 injured people had been sent to hospitals following the crash, which took place around 125 miles from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

"Our top priority now is rescuing (the passengers) and providing health support to the injured," he said.

Friday's crash is believed to be the worst in the country since the 1990s. Amitabh Sharma, executive director at Indian Railways, told AFP that two passenger trains "had an active involvement in the accident" while "the third train, a goods train, which was parked at the site, also got (involved) in the accident".

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP Rescue workers walk next to a train wreck during the search for survivors at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, India.

SK Panda, a spokesperson in Jena's office in Odisha state said "all big government and private hospitals from the accident site to the state capital" were prepared to support the injured. The spokesperson added that authorities had sent "75 ambulances to the site and had also deployed many buses" to transport injured passengers.