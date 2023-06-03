U.S., Japan and South Korea to share North Korea missile warning data

Earlier on Saturday, South Korea's defense minister said that some countries were 'ignoring North Korea's unlawful behavior'

The United States, Japan and South Korea plan to share North Korean missile warning data before the end of 2023, the three countries said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement followed a meeting of their defense chiefs in Singapore. The three sides "recognised trilateral efforts to activate a data sharing mechanism to exchange real-time missile warning data before the end of the year in order to improve each country's ability to detect and assess missiles launched" by North Korea, the statement said as quoted by AFP.

Earlier on Saturday, South Korea's defense minister said that some countries were "ignoring North Korea's unlawful behavior." According to Lee Jong-sup, it threatens to weaken UN sanctions against Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programmes.

"Choosing inactivity to North Korea's unlawful behaviour will worsen the security of not only the Korean peninsula, in the Pacific region but also the entire world," he said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's top security summit.

China and Russia on Friday ignored a U.S. call for the U.N. Security Council to condemn North Korea for a recent attempt to launch a satellite. They have instead blamed the United States for increasing tension on the Korean peninsula.