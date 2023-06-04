During a security summit in Singapore, the American Navy accused a Chinese ship of "unsafe" maneuvering in the Taiwan Strait

The American Navy accused a Chinese ship of "unsafe" maneuvering in the Taiwan Strait, amidst a tense security conference in Singapore, and less than 10 days after an air incident between the two countries in the same region.

Beijing’s vessel "overtook Chung-Hoon on their port side and crossed their bow at 150 yards. Chung-Hoon maintained course and slowed to 10 (knots) to avoid a collision,” the U.S. military said in a statement. The Chinese warship then passed and continued to sail close to the U.S. destroyer, the statement added.

"We remain concerned about the People's Liberation Army increasingly risky and coercive activities in the region, including in recent days," said Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder, who was attending a security conference in Singapore with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The incident took place while USS Chung-Hoon Aegis destroyer sailed with the Canadian ship HMCS Montreal in the narrow Taiwan Strait, which separates Taipei from mainland China.

“The countries concerned are intentionally creating trouble in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately fanning the flames of risk and maliciously undermining regional peace and stability," denounced Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for China's Eastern Command.

During the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, in which both China's Defense Minister General Li Shangfu and his American counterpart Austin were participants, the Chinese leader warned the west against any "NATO-like" military alliances in the Asia-Pacific.

"In essence, attempts to push for NATO-like (alliances) in the Asia-Pacific is a way of kidnapping regional countries and exaggerating conflicts and confrontations, which will only plunge the Asia-Pacific into a whirlpool of disputes and conflicts," said Li.

"Today's Asia-Pacific needs open and inclusive cooperation, not buddying up into small cliques. We must not forget the severe disasters brought by the two world wars to peoples of all countries, and we must not allow such tragic history to repeat itself,” continued the Chinese defense minister.

"The more that we talk, the more that we can avoid the misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis or conflict," Austin seemed to have agreed.

However, when the U.S invited Li to meet with Austin on the sidelines of the conference, the Pentagon said Beijing declined. The removal of sanctions on the minister was mentioned as a precondition for talks, according to AFP, from a member of China's delegation.