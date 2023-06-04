India's Railway Minister says an electronic signal system was to blame for the accident and the people responsible were identified

Indian authorities pointed on Sunday to an electronic signal system, and the people responsible for it, as the cause for the country's worst train crash in decades, which led to the death of nearly 300 people.

"We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible for it," India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told news agency ANI. He could not, however, go in-depth into the details.

Ashwini was able to say that the “change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that,” and he concluded, “whoever did it, and how it happened, will be found out after proper investigation.”

What’s known so far, according to railway officials, is that a signaling error sent the southbound Coromandal Express onto a side track, where it crashed into a standing freight train. The ensuing wreckage then scattered across the tracks and derailed a northbound express. A full retelling of the event has still not been reconstructed.

Amitabh Sharma, executive director at Indian Railways, was the first to tell AFP about the events that led to “an active involvement in the accident" of the two passenger trains, while "the third train, a goods train, which was parked at the site, also got (involved) in the accident".

About 1,000 people were injured and hospitalized, according to Odisha state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena. The crash on Friday is reported to be the worst in the country since the 1990s.

"All big government and private hospitals from the accident site to the state capital" were prepared to support the injured, said a spokesperson in Jena's Odisha state office, and added that authorities had sent "75 ambulances to the site and had also deployed many buses" in order to transport injured passengers.