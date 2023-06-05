The vessel crossed right in front of a U.S. destroyer amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the sensitive waterway

U.S. Navy published a video on Monday showing what it called an “unsafe interaction” of a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. Navy published a video on Monday showing what it called an "unsafe interaction" of a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait.

The vessel crossed right in front of a U.S. destroyer amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the sensitive waterway. According to the U.S. military, the USS Chung-Hoon and Canada’s HSMC Montreal were conducting a “routine” transit through the strait on Saturday when the Chinese warship cut in front of the American destroyer.

A voice on the video warned the Chinese vessel against “attempts to limit freedom of navigation” in a radio message. The Chung-Hoon didn’t change course, according to Reuters.

The incident came shortly after the defense ministers of the two countries traded blame for not holding military talks at a security summit in Singapore.

"We remain concerned about the People's Liberation Army increasingly risky and coercive activities in the region, including in recent days," said on Sunday Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder, who was attending the conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"The measures taken by the Chinese military are completely reasonable, legitimate, and professional and safe," said Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman Wang Wenbin.

"The U.S. had caused trouble and provocation first, while China dealt with it in accordance with the law and regulations afterwards," Wang claimed on Monday when asked about the video.