Taiwan activates air defense as 37 Chinese warplanes enter zone

The incursions came a day after the United States, the Philippines and Japan completed their first-ever joint coastguard drills in the South China Sea

Nearly 40 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense zone (ADIZ) in about six hours, the island’s defense ministry said Thursday.

This demonstrates a significant ramp-up in single-day incursions by China's military, with the largest being detected on April 9 when there were 45 sorties. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense spokesman Sun Li-fang, starting at 5 am local time (2100 GMT), "a total of 37 Chinese military aircrafts" entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

"Some continued... towards the Western Pacific for long-range reconnaissance training," Sun was quoted as saying by AFP.

Taiwan's military said it was "monitoring the situation closely", adding that patrol planes, naval vessels and land-based missile systems had been dispatched in response.

The incursions came a day after the United States, the Philippines and Japan completed their first-ever joint coastguard drills in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely.

A surge in warplane activity and naval exercises by China's military around Taiwan typically coincides with the democratically governed island making diplomatic engagements with other countries. Earlier in April, Beijing conducted a three-day military exercise simulating a blockade of the island in response to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen meeting in California.