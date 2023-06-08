ASEAN bloc to hold first joint military drills in the face of Chinese threat

The announcement comes after Washington called on Beijing to stop 'provocative' behavior in the disputed North Natuna waterway

Southeast Asian nations will hold their first-ever joint military drills in the South China Sea, Indonesian officials said Thursday, amid tensions over China’s increasing assertiveness in the region.

"We will hold joint military drills in the North Natuna Sea," Indonesia’s military chief Yudo Margono said after a meeting of Southeast Asian defense chiefs in Bali.

They will take place in September involving all 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc and observer member Timor-Leste, he added. That would include junta-ruled Myanmar, where the military has overthrown a civilian leader and overseen a bloody crackdown on dissent that has resulted in wide-ranging Western sanctions.

Margono said the exercises will focus on maritime security and rescue, but will not involve combat operations. "It is about ASEAN centrality.”

The bloc's members have held naval drills with the United States before but never military exercises as a bloc on its own.

The announcement came after Washington called on Beijing to stop "provocative" behavior in the disputed waterway after a near-collision with a Philippine vessel and a Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous maneuver near an American surveillance aircraft.

Chinese vessels have also occasionally intruded into the Indonesian-claimed waters of North Natuna where the drills will take place, prompting protests in Jakarta. China says most of the South China Sea is its own despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

ASEAN has long been decried by critics as a toothless talking shop, and its charter principles of consensus and non-interference have hamstrung its ability to take action.