Palestinian Authority President Abbas to visit China next week

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will make a state visit to China next week, Beijing announced on Friday.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the state of Palestine Mahmud Abbas will pay a state visit to China from June 13 to 16," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said as quoted by AFP.

Earlier in April, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was willing to facilitate peace negotiations. In a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Qin urged the two sides to take "steps to resume peace talks" and said that "China is ready to provide convenience for this.”

Qin also told Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki that Beijing supports the resumption of talks as soon as possible, according to the state news agency. He emphasized China's push for peace talks on the basis of implementing a "two-state solution."