Beijing: Abbas visit a token of 'Chinese-Palestinian friendship'

Next week's visit to Beijing by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is a testament to the enduring friendship between the Chinese and the Palestinians, a China foreign ministry official said on Saturday.

“Abbas is an old and loyal friend of the Chinese people and the first Arab head of state to be hosted by China this year,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters. “This speaks volumes on the high-level friendly relations between China and Palestine.”

Earlier this year, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was willing to facilitate peace negotiations. In a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Qin urged the two sides to take "steps to resume peace talks" and said that "China is ready to provide convenience for this.”