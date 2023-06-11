Thousands evacuated in Philippines amid volcanic earthquake

Experts have been on alert for days for an "imminent hazardous eruption" of the Mayon volcano

Over 12,800 people living near a volcano in the Philippines’ central province of Albay were evacuated on Sunday as ash, burning rocks and toxic gases erupted from the crater.

According to seismology researchers, at least one volcanic earthquake was recorded in the past 24 hours. Local authorities warned of health risks for residents of the nearby farming villages and transported them to evacuation centers.

Mayon is located about 205 miles southeast of the capital Manila. It is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said rocks were falling from a disintegrating lava dome being pushed out of the crater by molten material below the earth. The rocks were raining down on areas a mile away and sulphur dioxide emissions had tripled on Saturday, state volcanologists said.

"There is a concomitant health risk while being close to the eruption because of inhaling sulphur dioxide gas or the particulate matter of ashfalls," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told reporters Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, a five-step alert system for the volcano had been raised from two to three. Experts have been on alert for days for an "imminent hazardous eruption" of Mayon.

"With Albay in a state of calamity due to Mayon's activity, we remind people to follow the recommendations and evacuation instructions of your local governments," Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Saturday.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide. Five years ago, Mayon displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing millions of tons of ash, rocks and lava.