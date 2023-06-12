Ten wedding guests killed in ‘unimaginable’ Australia bus crash

The accident is Australia’s deadliest since 2007

At least 10 people were killed and 25 others injured as a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in an “unimaginable” crash near Sydney on Sunday night, the police said.

The accident is Australia’s deadliest since 2007. The white coach was ferrying guests from a wedding at a local winery when it flipped onto its left side, coming to rest on the pavement alongside roadside barriers at the entrance to a major roundabout, AFP reported.

More than 20 people were hospitalized. One patient was in a "critical" condition and 20 others "stable", police said.

The 58-year-old bus driver was given "mandatory testing" at a hospital before being arrested and held in custody at nearby Cessnock police station, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman told reporters. He is cooperating with the investigation and "at this stage no charges have been laid," she said.

Some passengers in the crash "were able to free themselves and walk to help and aid," she noted.

Wedding photos shared on social media showed smiling guests from the party gathered on the lawn of the winery in celebration, just hours before the accident.

"For a joyous day like that in a beautiful place to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and sad, and so unfair," Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in Canberra.

"People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe, and that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy," the prime minister added.