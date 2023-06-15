North Korea fires ballistic missile in another show of banned weapons tests

Japan's coastguard called on vessels to be vigilant and not approach any fallen objects at sea

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's military said Thursday with Tokyo confirming the launch.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Sea of Japan.

Tokyo's defense ministry also said Pyongyang had "launched a possible ballistic missile." The country's coastguard called on vessels to be vigilant and not approach any fallen objects at sea.

North Korea has conducted multiple sanctions-busting launches this year, including test-firing its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles. Last month, Pyongyang also attempted to put a military spy satellite into orbit but the rocket launch failed.

In response, South Korea has bolstered defense cooperation with the United States, staging regular large-scale joint military drills, including live-fire "annihilation" exercises which are currently ongoing. Such exercises infuriate Pyongyang, which regards them as rehearsals for invasion.

The ongoing drills were "targeting the DPRK by massively mobilizing various types of offensive weapons and equipment," a spokesperson for the North's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement Thursday, referring to the country by its official name.

"Our response to this is inevitable," they added in the statement, which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. "Our armed forces will fully counter any form of demonstrative moves and provocation of the enemies."