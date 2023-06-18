US says Chinese FM to visit after 'constructive' Blinken talks

Blinken is the highest-level US official to visit China since Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years

China's foreign minister agreed to pay a return visit to Washington after "constructive" talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Sunday, the State Department said.

Blinken invited Foreign Minister Qin Gang and "they agreed to schedule a reciprocal visit at a mutually suitable time", State Department spokesman Matt Miller said.

However, the bilateral ties are expected to remain frosty and the prospects dim for any breakthrough on the long list of disputes between the world’s two largest economies.