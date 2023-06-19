U.S. Secretary Blinken could meet China’s Xi on final day of his visit

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Blinken that Beijing had 'no room to compromise' on Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken could meet China’s President Xi Jinping on the final day of his trip to Beijing, media reported on Monday.

Neither side has confirmed a meeting between Blinken and Xi, but diplomats say it is likely to happen, according to AFP. The U.S. official opened the day by meeting China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, whose position in the Communist Party ranks above the foreign minister.

Yi told Blinken that Beijing had "no room to compromise" on Taiwan, state media reported.

"On this issue, China has no room to compromise or concede," state broadcaster CCTV said, adding: "The United States must truly adhere to the One China principle confirmed in the three joint U.S.-China communiques, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose 'Taiwan independence'."

The Chinese official also stressed that the United States must choose between "cooperation or conflict."

"It is necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict," Wang Yi was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Blinken met for seven and a half hours with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, with the two sides agreeing to keep up communication as they look to avoid all-out conflict. The talks were "candid, substantive and constructive", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

However, behind closed doors, Qin told Blinken that relations between the United States and China "are at the lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations," according to CCTV.