Xi Jinping says U.S., China ‘made progress’ during Blinken visit

'I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make positive contributions to stabilizing China-U.S. relations,' Xi noted

China’s President Xi Jinping said on Monday that Beijing and Washington “made progress” on a number of issues as he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the end of his official visit.

"The Chinese side has made our position clear and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali," Xi told the top U.S. diplomat.

Xi met Blinken at the capital's Great Hall of the People just after 4:30 pm (0830 GMT), Chinese state media and U.S. officials said.

"Two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues," the Chinese leader added, without elaborating.

Blinken’s visit became the highest-level trip by a U.S. official to China in nearly five years with ties severely strained between the world's two largest economies.

"I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make positive contributions to stabilizing China-U.S. relations," Xi noted.

The meeting, which lasted just over half an hour, came after Blinken held more than 10 hours of talks over two days with other top officials, including China's foreign policy supremo Wang Yi. Away from the cameras, Wang told Blinken that his trip "comes at a critical juncture in China-U.S. relations", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"It is necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict," he said.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in turn called the discussion with Wang "candid and productive". Blinken "underscored the importance of responsibly managing the competition between the United States and the PRC through open channels of communication to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," Miller said, referring to the People's Republic of China.