Chinese President Xi demands 'all-out efforts' treating wounded, and to ascertain cause of accident as soon as possible in order to hold people 'accountable'

An explosion caused by a gas leak in a restaurant led to the death of at least 31 in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media said Thursday. The tragic event occurred on a local holiday, when many in China are out with friends.

Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded “all-out efforts in treating the wounded” and "urged efforts to ascertain the cause of the accident as soon as possible and hold the relevant people accountable in accordance with the law,” according to Xinhua.

(AP Photo) This image shows the location of a cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, northwestern China.

Within hours, Chinese authorities arrested nine people including the restaurant's "owner, shareholders and staff,” CCTV said, "their assets have been frozen".

In terms of the cause, "a leak of liquefied petroleum gas,” state news agency Xinhua said, “caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant," which cited a regional Communist Party committee.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671720996016132096 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The wounded were still being treated, according to the agency, one of whom was in a "critical condition,” two others suffered severe burns, two had minor injuries and two had scratches. High school students and retirees were among the casualties, AFP reported, citing state-backed media outlet The Paper.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said rescue efforts had concluded by 4:00 am local time Thursday. It stated that more than 100 people and 20 vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Despite massive developments in the Chinese economy and its infrastructure, such deadly incidents remain common in China due to building codes being poorly enforced. Widespread unauthorized construction makes it hard for people to flee hazardous environments.