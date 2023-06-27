Report: Netanyahu to visit China next month

Neither Jerusalem nor Beijing confirmed the planned visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is gearing up for a trip to China, according to a report Tuesday by the Times of Israel (TOI).

The trip is expected next month and will include meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli officials told TOI. Neither Beijing nor Jerusalem confirmed the planned visit.

This comes as Netanyahu has received no invitation yet to visit the United States, Israel’s closest ally. The Biden administration has made clear its differences with the Netanyahu-led government, with statements expressing concern over Israel’s judicial overhaul legislation and West Bank settlement expansion.

China, on the other hand, has been making its diplomatic presence felt in the Middle East, most recently brokering the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. In addition, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas paid a visit to Beijing earlier in June.

While both Israeli and American government officials say relations remain solid, a visit to Beijing could put Netanyahu on the path to a coveted normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, echoing Israel’s rivals in Tehran. In turn, this would further shake the long-held US role as the main diplomatic liaison in Israel’s relations with other Middle Eastern states.

Netanyahu has made several visits to China, the last one being in 2017. China is one of Israel’s closest economic partners.