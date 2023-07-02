Israel releases Fijian UN peacekeepers arrested for alleged drug smuggling

The peacekeepers were detained on June 25 at Israel's border with Jordan during a routine inspection

Israel released three Fijian UN peacekeepers arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling, police said Sunday.

The three soldiers were serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights. They were freed after it was proven that the suspicious substance they were carrying across the border was not liquid cocaine.

They were released from custody on Friday "after it turned out that the substance in the bottles was not drugs," a police spokesman told AFP.

The peacekeepers were detained on June 25 at Israel's border with Jordan during a routine inspection. Authorities in Suva confirmed the soldiers were serving in the Fiji Battalion of the UN force, which includes nearly 1,000 troops from a dozen nations.

Last week, Israel welcomed Fiji's decision to open its first embassy in the Jewish state this year. The island nation has been deepened ties with Israel in the fields of agriculture, peace and security.