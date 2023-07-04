Russia’s Putin to attend first international summit after averted military coup

During the summit, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is expected to accept Iran as its new member

India on Tuesday will host a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where Russia’s president Vladimir Putin will make his first international appearance after the averted military coup by the Wagner mercenary group.

Along with Putin the summit will be attended by China’s Xi Jinping. The eight-member SCO, which was formed by Russia and China in 2001, is expected to accept Iran as its new member. Another topic on the summit’s agenda will be opening the path for Belarus’ membership in the Eurasian group.

Both countries have close ties with Moscow with Tehran reportedly supplying it with drones for its war with Ukraine and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko resolving the Wagner group brief insurrection and preventing the armed invasion of Moscow just two weeks ago.

In the meantime, China, which has remained relatively neutral throughout the Ukraine war, voiced support for Russia after the mutiny, which it labeled as an “internal affair.” The summit is expected to show whether Putin would be able to project the image of power that had been shaken by the short-lived rebellion.