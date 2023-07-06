U.S. Treasury envoy Yellen in China as Washington seeks to mend ties

Janet Yellen will focus on expanding lines of correspondence and widening collaboration on the global economy, climate change, and debt distress

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday, kicking off a visit aimed at improving communication and stabilizing the tense relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Yellen’s trip was her first to China as treasury secretary and came just weeks after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a rare visit to the country. She was greeted in Beijing by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, as well as Chinese finance ministry official Yang Yingming, AFP reported.

Her trip through Sunday will focus on expanding lines of correspondence, avoiding miscommunications, and widening collaboration on the global economy, climate change, debt, and other issues. It may also give officials on both sides a chance to speak about their countries’ growth outlooks – post-Covid economic recovery in China and interest rate hikes in the United States.

Yellen is expected to meet with Premier Li Qiang, speak with former vice premier Liu He, and attend a dinner hosted by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan. With Liu, Yellen is expected to exchange views about the status of the two sides’ economies, as well as the global outlook.

This visit continues an effort by the U.S. to reframe U.S.-China ties diplomatically and in other areas, said Lindsay Gorman, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the U.S.

"It's about managing the new realm of strategic competition," she added, noting that Yellen has pointed to competition only so far as it implicates security and values such as human rights.