Yellen criticizes China’s ‘punitive’ actions against U.S. companies

The U.S. economic envoy also says Washington is not seeking 'winner-take-all' competition with Beijing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday called for market reforms in China, criticizing its recent export controls and tough actions against U.S. companies while assuring that Washington was not seeking “winner-take-all” competition with Beijing.

Yellen met with Premier Li Qiang during her four-day visit to China, with which the United States is at odds over trade curbs, human rights, and a litany of other disputes. With the goal of repairing fraught ties, Yellen also made clear that Washington and its Western allies would continue to hit back at what she called China’s “unfair economic practices.”

In response, Li called on Yellen to “meet China halfway” and put bilateral relations back on track.

Despite talk of U.S.-China economic decoupling, recent data shows that the world's two largest economies remain deeply linked, with two-way trade hitting a record $690 billion last year.

"We seek healthy economic competition that is not winner-take-all but that, with a fair set of rules, can benefit both countries over time," Yellen told Qiang.

The United States has said it is seeking to "de-risk" from China by limiting its access to advanced technology deemed crucial to Washington's national security.

China released a statement from Li calling for strengthened communication, consensus on economic issues, and "candid in-depth and pragmatic exchanges, so as to inject stability and positive energy into Sino-U.S. economic ties."

Yellen is due to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng – her direct counterpart as China's top economic official – on Saturday. She noted that she hoped her visit would spur more regular communication between the two rivals, and said any targeted actions by Washington to protect its national security should not "needlessly" jeopardize the broader relationship.