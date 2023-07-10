Six people killed in stabbing attack in China kindergarten

The 25-year-old assailant is arrested

Six people were killed and one wounded on Monday morning in a stabbing attack in a kindergarten in China's south-eastern Guangdong province, according to a spokeswoman for the city government.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students... and one suspect has been arrested," she was quoted as saying.

Police told the BBC that a 25-year-old man was arrested. They are investigating the motive of this "intentional assault."

According to local media, the attack happened around 7:40 am (2340 GMT on Sunday).

China, which prohibits citizens from owning firearms, has seen a spike of stabbing attacks in recent years. Last August, an assailant stormed a kindergarten in the south-eastern Jiangxi province, killing three people and wounding six others, according to the BBC. In April 2021, two children were killed while 16 others were wounded during a mass stabbing in Beiliu City, in Guangxi Zhuang region.