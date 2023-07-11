Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker over illegal oil transshipment

Iran has been trying to avoid international sanctions by transferring cargo in the Singapore Strait

An Iranian-flagged supertanker was seized on suspicion of the illegal transshipment of crude oil, Indonesia's coast guard announced on Tuesday.

According to Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla), the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), MT Arman 114, was carrying 272,569 metric tons of light crude oil, worth $304 million. It was suspected of transferring the oil to another vessel without a permit after being spotted near Indonesia's North Natuna Sea on Friday while carrying out a ship-to-ship oil transfer with a Cameroon-flagged tanker.

Malaysian authorities assisted in seizing MT Aman, which was also suspected of manipulating its automatic identification system (AIS), Bakamla chief Aan Kurnia told reporters.

"MT Arman was spoofing their AIS to show that its position was on the Red Sea but in reality it is here. So it seems like they already had a malicious intent," Aan said.

He added the Indonesian coast guard would strengthen patrols in its water.

"We have to be firm, tough. There has to be a deterrent effect so it will not happen again," Aan said.

Iran, along with Russia and Venezuela, has been trying to avoid international sanctions by transferring their cargoes in the Singapore Strait, according to Reuters. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards also regularly seize foreign oil tankers in Gulf waters.