At least 29 people have died in India as flash floods and landslides washed away bridges and vehicles, blocked roads and demolished buildings

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that contact has been lost with a number of Israelis in the area of heavy floods in India.

According to a foreign ministry official, 60 Israeli citizens couldn’t be reached following days of intense monsoon rains in northern India.

“A number of Israelis are cut off from contact in the region of the intense floods in India,” the foreign ministry said.

“The Situation Center and the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have received several inquiries in the last few hours regarding people who have lost contact. The consulate in Delhi updates that this is mainly due to reception difficulties as well as communication lines being damaged due to bad weather. During these hours, attempts are made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with other parties in the field to contact the travelers,” it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678302717955960835 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Indian authorities are warning travelers to avoid going on the road these days. At least 29 people have died in the north of the country as flash floods and landslides washed away bridges and vehicles, blocked roads and demolished buildings, officials said on Monday.

Authorities were waiting for a break in the rains to send helicopter missions to rescue about 300 stranded people, including tourists, in Himachal Pradesh's areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu. More rain is forecast across large parts of the country's north in the coming days.