North Korea last tested a ballistic missile in June, responding to heightened US-South Korea drills

North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to both South Korea and Japan.

Pyongyang earlier this week made threats over perceived U.S. encroachments, including a ballistic missile submarine that docked in South Korea and an alleged American spy plane that flew over North Korean airspace.

The U.S. stated in April that one of its nuclear submarines would dock in South Korea for the first time in decades, with North Korea condemning the move and making threats.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul are at a low point, with saber-rattling, missile launches, and war games raising the ante.

This is the 12th ballistic missile North Korea has launched this year, according to South Korea. Last month, North Korea last launched such a missile four weeks ago, responding to ramped-up U.S.-South Korean drills.