Seoul described it as 'a grave provocation that damages the peace and security of the Korean peninsula'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the successful test of the country's newest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media reported Thursday.

Kim was shown wearing a white suit and accompanied by his wife and key aides. He applauded enthusiastically after the launch of the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 on Wednesday.

The ICBM, which North Korea has fired only once before, in April, flew 620 miles at a maximum altitude of 4.130 miles before splashing into the Sea of Japan, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. State media footage showed the missile blasting off into the sky.

Kim vowed that "a series of stronger military offensive" would be launched until the United States and South Korea change their policies towards North Korea, the agency added. Citing the "unstable situation" on the Korean peninsula, Kim also called for "more intense efforts" to boost North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

The South Korean military had confirmed the launch on Wednesday. Seoul described it as "a grave provocation that damages the peace and security of the Korean peninsula." The United Nations, the United States and its allies also strongly condemned it.

"This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.