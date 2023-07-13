India floods: 185 Israelis still unaccounted for - Foreign Ministry

Days of heavy monsoon rains killed at least 66 people in India

As heavy floods continue to storm northern India, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday that there is still no connection with 185 Israeli citizens in the area.

“As of this hour, following the consequences of the severe storms in northern India, the number of people who are out of touch known to the situation center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs currently stands at 185 people,” the ministry’s statement said.

“Under the direction of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ronan Levy (Maoz) continues to carry out ongoing situation assessments, which include representatives of the embassy in New Delhi, the Department for Israelis Abroad, the Situation Center and the Asia and Pacific Division of the Trust for India in order to assess the actions taken so far and to work to contact the rest of the disconnected people who are still in the area affected by the severe weather in the last few days,” it added.

Israel's deputy ambassador to India, Ohad Naksh Kiner, is currently touring the disaster areas using a special helicopter rented by the Foreign Ministry. With the help of the local authorities and all the representatives of the Israeli insurance companies in the region, Naksh Kiner assesses the situation on the ground in order to establish contact with all the Israelis who remain unaccounted for.

Days of heavy monsoon rains killed at least 66 people in India, government officials said Wednesday, with dozens of foreign tourists stranded in the Himalayas after floods severed road connections. Torrential downpours also washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and torn down bridges in the country’s northern Himachal Pradesh state.