China’s top diplomat meets Blinken, Russian FM at ASEAN summit

Blinken warns Wang of consequences after a breach of U.S. government sites blamed on Chinese hackers; China and Russia emphasize strong ties

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Russia and the United States on the sidelines of the Southeast Asian-led summit in Indonesia.

Wang is representing China at this week’s forum hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and attended by envoys from its major partners including Russia, Australia, Japan, India, and the U.S.

Wang and Blinken’s meeting came less than a month after the U.S. diplomat’s visit to China when Beijing and Washington agreed to stabilize their rivalry so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough.

Blinken warned Wang of consequences after a breach of U.S. government sites blamed on Chinese hackers again threatened to undermine nascent stability in ties between the two powers. According to a senior U.S. official, Blinken "made clear that any action that targets U.S. government, U.S. companies, American citizens, is of deep concern to us and that we will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable.”

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the Jakarta talks "candid and constructive" and part of efforts to "responsibly manage competition" between the world's two largest economies.

Wang also met separately with Russia's Sergei Lavrov.

"The two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication and coordination," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Wang as telling his Russian counterpart.

"China and Russia firmly support each other in safeguarding legitimate interests, adhere to the path of harmonious coexistence, and win-win development."