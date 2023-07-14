Group of Israelis evacuated from India's flood-hit areas

20 Israeli tourists, however, chose not to be evacuated

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Friday morning met with the Israeli emergency services operating in India as well as the Department for Israelis Abroad at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Israel. They reported on the rescue operations ahead of the next wave of monsoon rains, expected to reach northern India on Friday afternoon.

The situation with Israeli travelers in the Parvati Valley, in the state of Himachal Pradesh, was the focus of concern. A rescue operation made it possible to reach all the localities in the valley, even the most remote ones. A group of Israelis was evacuated by foot, as the state of the roads did not allow the use of vehicles or a helicopter landing.

Twenty Israeli tourists, however, chose not to be evacuated and remained in the valley. Some others chose to leave the area on their own.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry and emergency services have advised travelers to avoid traveling to the Parvati Valley, which is likely to be flooded by the new rains. They also asked to avoid being on the roads during the coming bad weather. Other Israelis were evacuated from another, more accessible area of ​​the valley, using a helicopter and three vehicles.

The emergency services on site have also reported that there is currently no shortage of water or food in the valley. They also said they shared information about Israelis in the area with the Foreign Ministry.