The day prior, North Korea test-launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, which was a 'grand explosion' that shook 'the whole planet'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday promised that the United States and its allies would deter “aggression” from North Korea, which the day prior announced the test launch of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile.

The top U.S. diplomat made such comments as he met jointly with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian meeting in Indonesia, with all three condemning what Blinken called “provocations” from Pyongyang.

"We are joined resolutely in a common defense and making sure that we are doing everything possible to deter and defend against any aggression," Blinken said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin noted that the missile test came just as regional powers were meeting for the talks in Jakarta, where North Korea sent an official: "What North Korea is doing is completely against expectations of the international community.”

"I hope that our trilateral dialogue today will strengthen our resolve to respond firmly and resolutely – unequivocally – against North Korea's continuous provocations and send the message that their provocations will not go unpunished,” he added.

North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the launch of the missile, which the totalitarian state had fired only once before, in April. The ICBM flew 622 miles at a maximum altitude of 4,130 miles before splashing into the East Sea – also known as the Sea of Japan – KCNA reported, adding that it was a "grand explosion" that shook "the whole planet."

Diplomacy has been at a standstill, with North Korea refusing offers by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration for talks, after Kim was able to hold historic summits with previous president Donald Trump.