Extreme floods results in at least 7 dead in South Korea, thousands evacuated

The South Korean interior ministry warns that an overflowing dam in the central county of Goesan may put 6,400 people at risk

Heavy rains resulted in the death of seven people, due to flooding, in South Korea, officials said Saturday. In addition, three were reported missing and thousands have evacuated their homes.

The South Korean interior ministry warned that an overflowing dam in the central county of Goesan may put 6,400 people at risk. Heavy rainfall over the last three days has submerged much of the country, with local reports reporting the death toll may continue to rise, according to AFP.

YONHAP / AFP South Korean emergency workers search for survivors after a landslide hit a small village in Yecheon.

The interior ministry stated that the seven people died in rain-related landslides and building collapses. It added that an overflowed river in the North Gyeongsang province caused two of the three people reported missing to be swept away.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged nation-wide officials to respond "preemptively" to the risk of river overflows and landslides. He also requested the support of rescue operations from the defense ministry, to help mobilize equipment and manpower.

YONHAP / AFP This general view shows South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors after a landslide hit a small village in Yecheon.

The Korea Railroad Corporation announced that all slow trains were suspended in the country, and bullet trains remained operational with potential schedule adjustments, due to landslides, track flooding and falling rocks that threatened safety.

A slow train derailed late on Friday, wounding an engineer, no passengers were on board. A landslide caused unsafe conditions on the tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said, according to Reuters.

Heavy monsoon rains started on July 9, killing at least 100 people in India last week, with dozens of foreign tourists stranded in the Himalayas after floods severed road connections. Torrential downpours also washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and torn down bridges in the country’s north.