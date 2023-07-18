U.S. soldier reportedly in North Korea custody after crossing border

The detained person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas

The United Nations Command said on Tuesday that a U.S. national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border without authorization.

The detained person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the U.N. Command said on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681241668622888960 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the UN Command added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.

In the meantime, South Korea's army claimed that the person was an American soldier. Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time since 1981.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681250568520515585 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"As we speak, an American nuclear submarine is making port in Busan today, the first visit of American nuclear submarine in decades," White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell told reporters.