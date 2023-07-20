Xi meets with ‘old friend’ Kissinger in Beijing to discuss U.S.-China ties

The 100-year-old American diplomat, who helped establish ties with Communist China in the 1970s, called for a rapprochement between Washington and Beijing

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday met with former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing.

The 100-year-old American diplomat, who helped establish ties with Communist China in the 1970s, called for a rapprochement between Washington and Beijing during his visit. Xi in turn called him an “old friend.”

"Chinese people value friendship, and we will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-U.S. relations and enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples," President Xi told Kissinger on Thursday as quoted by state media.

"This not only benefited the two countries, but also changed the world," Xi added.

He then referred to the recent tensions between the United States and China.

"The world is currently experiencing changes not seen in a century, and the international order is undergoing enormous change," the Chinese leader said. "China and the United States are once more at a crossroads, and both sides must once again make a choice."

According to CCTV, since 1971, Kissinger has visited China more than 100 times. His current trip overlaps with that of U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and comes shortly after visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The relations between our two countries will be central to the peace in the world and to the progress of our societies," the former diplomat said.