Stabbing rampage in South Korean capital, amidst tensions with North Korea

South Korea also responds to a North Korean threat from Thursday, saying Kim Jung Un's regime would end if it used nuclear weapons

South Korean police reported one person was killed and three more wounded when a man went on a "stabbing rampage" near a subway station in the capital Seoul on Friday, per AFP.

"The suspect is a man in his 30s and he did not look intoxicated. We are questioning him as to the motive of his crime," the police told AFP.

The police added that the attack took place near the Sillim Subway Station in southwest Seoul, and the suspect was arrested at the scene. The Yonhap News Agency reported that the incident occurred near Exit 4 at 2:07 pm local time (0507 GMT).

"The man shouted he didn't want to live anymore as he was being apprehended by the police," the local YTN reported.

AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Passengers exit a train at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

Known as an extremely safe country, South Korea reported a murder rate of just 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics. America on the other hand, had 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An American soldier got caught up in trouble on the Korean peninsula this week, having "willfully and without authorization” entered North Korea on Tuesday, according to officials. Private 2nd Class Travis King was being escorted back to the United States from South Korea for disciplinary reasons, but managed to escape and cross the border.

Pyongyang and Seoul traded threats this week, with North Korea saying on Thursday that the U.S. bringing a nuclear-capable submarine into a South Korean port was a legal threshold for using nuclear weapons, and South Korea in turn warned on Friday that the use of nukes would “end” Kim Jong Un's regime.