Armenia PM says new war with Azerbaijan 'very likely'

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday warned that a new war with Azerbaijan was “very likely,” accusing Baku of “genocide” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Baku and Yerevan have fought two wars over the enclave and the signature of a peace treaty remains a distant prospect. Talks under the mediation of the European Union, United States, and Russia have brought little progress.

"So long as a peace treaty has not been signed and such a treaty has not been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries, a (new) war (with Azerbaijan) is very likely," Pashinyan told AFP.

Tensions escalated earlier in July when Azerbaijan temporarily shut the Lachin Corridor – the sole road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. The closure sparked concerns over a humanitarian crisis in the region, which experiences shortages of food, medicine, and energy.

"We're talking not about a preparation of genocide, but an ongoing process of genocide," Pashinyan charged.

The growing diplomatic engagement of the EU and U.S. in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia. As the latest round of peace talks last week failed to bring about a breakthrough, Pashinyan said that both the West and Russia needed to increase efforts.

"If, according to the logic of some circles in the West, Russia is not meeting all of our expectations because it is not fulfilling its obligations, similarly Russia also tells us (the same) about the West," he said.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the center of a decades-long dispute between the two countries. In 2020, a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal saw Yerevan cede swathes of territories it had controlled for decades, while Moscow deployed peacekeepers to the Lachin Corridor to ensure free passage between Armenia and Karabakh.