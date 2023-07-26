Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says 'the Democratic People's Republic of [North] Korea is an important partner'

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday declared a strengthened partnership with North Korea, during a meeting with his counterpart Kang Sun Nam in Pyongyang.

"For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation," Shoigu said according to a statement, per AFP, adding Wednesday's meeting would "contribute to strengthening cooperation between our ministries of defence".

Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP This handout picture taken on July 26, 2023 and released by the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu meeting his North Korean counterpart Kang Sun Nam in Pyongyang.

Russian and Chinese delegations were North Korea's first known foreign visitors since Covid-19 shutdowns, and paid tribute at Korean War anniversary events. A historic ally, Russia has been one of a handful of nations with which the isolated Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

Shoigu was "grateful to my Korean friends for the rich programme offered. From the first minutes I felt your care and attention," according to a statement.

Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP This handout picture taken on July 26, 2023 and released by the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting the statues of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.

Before the Russian and Chinese arrivals, the American-led U.N. Command in South Korea announced Monday a conversation with Pyongyang about a U.S. soldier who ran across the border into North Korea, amidst nuclear tensions in the area.

Also on Monday, South Korea’s military said a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island. It was the second such vessel since the 1980s, after the first surfaced with nukes on board. North Korea reacted with its own show of force, test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles.