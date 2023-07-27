N. Korea’s Kim shows new military drones, ballistic missiles to Russian DM

Washington earlier this year accused Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine

Kim Jong Un gave Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu a tour of North Korea's newest and most advanced weaponry Thursday, state media reported.

After Washington earlier this year accused Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine, photographs in state media showed Kim walking Shoigu through a vast defense exhibition showcasing the North's intercontinental ballistic missiles and previously unseen military drones.

The Russian minister and a high-ranking Chinese delegation are in Pyongyang as the country marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the July 27, 1953, Korean War armistice, which is celebrated as Victory Day in North Korea.

Kim and Shoigu visited the "Weapons and Equipment Exhibition 2023", the official Korean Central News Agency said, showing photos that featured North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Hwasong-17, and the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM. The two had earlier discussed "matters of mutual concern in the field of national defense and security and on the regional and international security environment," KCNA said.

During the visit, Kim told Shoigu "about the weapons and equipment which were invented and produced" under North Korea's national defense plan and "repeatedly expressed belief that the Russian army and people would achieve big successes", KCNA added.

Satellite imagery indicates North Korea has been preparing for a large-scale military parade for the Thursday anniversary. The Russian and Chinese delegations are Pyongyang's first known foreign visitors since its 2020 pandemic closure.