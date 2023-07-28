The Central Narcotics Bureau says the Singaporean woman was convicted of trafficking 'not less than' one ounce of heroin and the death sentence was carried out

Singapore on Friday hanged a 45-year-old citizen for drug trafficking, the city-state's first execution of a woman in nearly 20 years, officials said.

"The capital sentence of death imposed on Saridewi Binte Djamani was carried out on 28 July 2023," Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement.

Djamani was convicted of trafficking "not less than 30.72 grams [roughly 1 ounce]" of heroin, more than double what the justice system in Singapore considers worthy of a death penalty.

Sentenced in 2018, Djamani "was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process," the bureau added.

"She appealed against her conviction and sentence, and the Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal on 6 October 2022," the bureau said in its statement, adding that a plea for presidential clemency was also rejected.

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) FILE - Merlion statue with a background of the business district in Singapore.

Djamani was the first woman to be executed since 2004, when Yen May Woen was hanged also for drug trafficking, the Singapore Prison Service told AFP. Yen was a 36-year-old hairdresser.

There have been 15 executions since March 2022, after a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been carried out despite appeals from human rights groups, arguing capital punishment has had no proven deterrent effect on crime. However, Singapore has insisted that the practice made it one of Asia’s safest countries.

"This is the fourth execution this year and there will be another one next week. It's horrible for the families and worrying for other death row inmates," Singaporean rights activist Kirsten Han told AFP, adding there "is no sign of the government wanting to give an inch."

Billionaire Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic, urged the Singaporean government on Thursday to "grant mercy" to Djamani. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of four countries to have executed prisoners for drug-related offenses last year, the others being China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.