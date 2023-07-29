U.S. announces $345 mn military aid package for Taiwan

The package features intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions

The United States on Friday unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan aimed at bolstering the island's ability to deter a possible Chinese invasion.

The package features intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions. It will be drawn from the U.S.' own reserves, allowing it to be delivered on a faster-than-usual timeline.

These are "capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to bolster deterrence now and in the future," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Elements of the package "address critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armor and air defense capabilities," he added.

Taiwan's defense ministry in turn thanked Washington "for its staunch commitment to Taiwan's security."

"The Presidential Drawdown Authority is another important support for Taiwan's self-defense in addition to weapons sales," ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island. Beijing claims the democratic, self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.