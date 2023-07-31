Indian authorities are investigating possible links between the suspects and the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps

An attempted terrorist attack on Israelis at a Chabad house was foiled in Mumbai, India. Israel's Channel 12 revealed on Monday morning that Israel assisted in the counter-terror operation.

Indian intelligence arrested two Pakistani citizens on Saturday suspected of plotting an attack on the Chabad-Lubavitch house in Mumbai. The terrorists intended to carry out their plan within the next few days.

Local police originally arrested Mohammad Imran Yusuf Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki on charges of stealing a bike. They were then transferred to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) after discovering the two men were on a wanted list.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that both were planning to carry out anti-national activities to disturb the unity and safety of the nation, and for this, both had taken training to make bombs and kept the required materials in their possession,” an official Indian statement said about the incident, according to Times of India.

“ATS has recovered a tent from their residence that was planned for future use as shelter in the jungles. ATS has also recovered a laptop, some Arabic literature, and a shiny white powder that was found to be an explosive material,” the statement added.

In addition to the other items, photos of the Chabad house were found. The two Pakistani men confessed to having been trained outside India to make bombs and use explosives in preparation for terrorist acts. A full investigation is still underway.

The same Chabad house was targeted in a terror attack in 2008, in which 6 people were murdered. The Indian police, in consultation with Israeli officials, decided to heighten security around the facility, which acts as a community center for the Jewish residents of Mumbai. Investigators in India were also reportedly looking into a possible links between the two suspects and the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Iran is carrying out a campaign targeting high profile Israelis and Jewish communities around the world. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently revealed that more than 50 such terrorist attacks were foiled last year worldwide.