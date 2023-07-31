English
IS group claims responsibility for deadly bombing attack in Pakistan

i24NEWS and agencies

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
Police said at least 54 people were killed in the attack that targeted a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F party

The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for a bombing attack that has killed dozens in Pakistan, in a statement issued on the jihadists' news arm Amaq.

"A suicide attacker from the Islamic State... detonated his explosive jacket in the middle of a crowd" in northwestern Pakistani town of Khar, the statement said.

Police said at least 54 people were killed in the attack that targeted a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party, a key government coalition partner led by a firebrand cleric.

"A senior leader from the party was due to address the ceremony, but before his arrival a bomb exploded," the inspector general of police for the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, told AFP.

The political party gathering came ahead of Pakistani general elections later this year. In May, the country saw unrest over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

