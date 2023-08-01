Myanmar junta partially pardons Aung San Suu Kyi, marking Buddhist holiday

The military coup in the Southeast Asian country originally gave the democratically-elected leader a 33-year prison sentence

Myanmar's junta announced on Tuesday a partial pardon for ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, cutting six years from her 33-year prison sentence.

"Six years imprisonment will be reduced," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told reporters, partially pardoning five of 19 criminal cases against the 78-year-old Suu Kyi. Some of her charges were for corruption, possession of illegal walkie-talkies and flouting Covid-19 restrictions.

"Chairman of State Administration Council pardoned Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts under five cases," a state media broadcast said, adding that former Myanmar president Win Myint, who was also removed in a 2021 coup, received a pardon for two of his cases.

AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo Junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Since the coup, Suu Kyi has only been seen once and there have been concerns for her health. She was recently moved from prison to a government building, according to an official from her political party. Despite the pardons, she likely faced life in prison with a 27 year sentence.

Tuesday's announcement was made alongside over 7,000 prisoners, who received similar amnesty to mark the local Buddhist Lent, Myanmar frequently grants to commemorate holidays or special dates. Some had their death penalty reduced to life imprisonment, while 125 foreigners were released.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate leader maintained her popularity in Myanmar, even after having her international image tainted by a power-sharing deal with the generals, during which she failed to speak up for the persecuted Rohingya minority.

The Southeast Asian nation descended into chaos and widespread violence after the military junta launched a bloody crackdown on dissent.