North Korea on Thursday confirmed custody of Travis King in its first response to requests for information on the whereabouts of the U.S. soldier, the UN Command said.

The U.S.-led multinational force, which oversees the Korean War truce, said in an earlier statement that Pyongyang's military "has responded to the United Nations Command with regards to Private King.”

"In order not to interfere with our efforts to get him home, we will not go into details at this time," it added.

The latest announcement came over a week after the UN Command said it started a conversation with Pyongyang over the soldier who ran across the border into North Korea last month. After a drunken pub fight, an incident with police, and a stay in a South Korean jail, Private Second Class King was being taken to the airport to fly back to Texas.

But instead of traveling to Fort Bliss for disciplinary hearings, King snuck away, joined a Demilitarized Zone (JSA) sightseeing trip, and slipped over the border.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, and most of the border between them is heavily fortified. But at the JSA, the frontier is marked only by a low concrete divider and is relatively easy to cross, despite the presence of soldiers on both sides.

Pyongyang has a long history of detaining Americans and using them as bargaining chips in bilateral negotiations.

The latest incident came as relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nuclear warheads.