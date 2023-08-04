Mosques shut after religious riots near India’s capital leave six dead

Since 2014, India has seen numerous outbreaks of violence between majority Hindus and its 200-million-strong Muslim minority

Most mosques were shut down for Friday prayers on the outskirts of India’s capital after six people died in sectarian riots.

Tensions have been high in the area since Monday when mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh nearby. An armed mob then attacked a mosque in Gurugram the next day, killing a cleric in apparent retaliation, while several shops and small restaurants were vandalized or torched by mobs chanting Hindu religious slogans, AFP reported.

Police were deployed in large numbers outside several of the Muslim places of worship in Gurugram – a key business center where Nokia, Samsung, and other multinationals have their Indian headquarters. Officers said there was no order from authorities to shut mosques, but that local Muslim leaders appealed to worshippers to pray at home in view of the tensions.

Around 500,000 Muslims live in Gurugram, which has also been the site of a long-running dispute over access to worship.

Municipal authorities have blocked the construction of new mosques after protests by local residents. Muslims have responded by holding prayer services in open areas, which have also been picketed by Hindu hardline groups.

Since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, India has seen numerous outbreaks of violence between majority Hindus and its 200-million-strong Muslim minority. Critics accuse the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of marginalizing the Muslim community since coming to power.

Religious riots in New Delhi left 53 people dead in 2020. And at least 1,000 – mostly Muslim – were killed in 2002 during violence in Gujarat, where Modi was serving as chief minister at the time.