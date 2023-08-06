At least 19 killed, 50 injured in train accident in southern Pakistan

The Pakistani army rescue teams have been deployed to assist emergency services

At least 19 people have been killed and 50 injured when a train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

Several coaches of the Hazara Express overturned near Sahara railway station, in the city of Nawabshah, in the southern Sindh province, local media reported.

"This is quite a big accident. Rescue teams have reached on site and at least 15 passengers were killed and 45 injured," the country's railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters.

The army rescue teams have been deployed to assist emergency services, who are trying to free passengers from the twisted wreckage.

"The Hazara Express was traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed," Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News.

Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some responders smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages. At least one rail coach was overturned.

Accidents and derailments occur frequently on Pakistan's antiquated railway system. In June 2021 two trains collided near Daharki in Sindh killing at least 65 people and injuring about 150 others.

At least 75 passengers burnt to death in a fire aboard the Tezgam express train in October 2019, while a two-train collision at Ghotki killed more than 100 people in 2005.