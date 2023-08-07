North Korean hackers breached major Russian missile developer - report

Following the break-in, North Korea announced several developments in its missile program

A group of elite hackers linked to the North Korean government secretly breached into computer systems of a major Russian missile maker last year, an exclusive report revealed on Monday.

The North Korean cyber-espionage teams infiltrated the networks of a rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyenia, commonly known as NPO Mash, located on the outskirts of Moscow, according to technical data obtained by Reuters.

The report revealed that the North Korean intrusion lasted for at least five months - between late 2021 and May 2022.

NPO Mash, which became especially important during the Cold War, was a pioneer developer of hypersonic missiles, satellite technologies and ballistic armaments. Following the break-in, North Korea announced several developments in its missile program, although it is not clear whether it was linked to the data stolen by hackers. The incident showed that Pyongyang even targets its allies.

Last month, Pyongyang test-launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18.

The report came shortly after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, signaling deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang amid Russia’s growing international isolation over the Ukraine war.