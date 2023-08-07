English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

North Korean hackers breached major Russian missile developer - report

i24NEWS

2 min read
A hypersonic missile launched from Jagang Province, North Korea.
Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, FileA hypersonic missile launched from Jagang Province, North Korea.

Following the break-in, North Korea announced several developments in its missile program

A group of elite hackers linked to the North Korean government secretly breached into computer systems of a major Russian missile maker last year, an exclusive report revealed on Monday. 

The North Korean cyber-espionage teams infiltrated the networks of a rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyenia, commonly known as NPO Mash, located on the outskirts of Moscow, according to technical data obtained by Reuters

The report revealed that the North Korean intrusion lasted for at least five months - between late 2021 and May 2022.

Video poster

NPO Mash, which became especially important during the Cold War, was a pioneer developer of hypersonic missiles, satellite technologies and ballistic armaments. Following the break-in, North Korea announced several developments in its missile program, although it is not clear whether it was linked to the data stolen by hackers. The incident showed that Pyongyang even targets its allies. 

Last month, Pyongyang test-launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18. 

The report came shortly after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, signaling deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang amid Russia’s growing international isolation over the Ukraine war. 

This article received 0 comments