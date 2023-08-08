Australian police rescue 13, arrest 19, in latest child abuse bust with FBI help

'Lengths this [pedophile] network went through to avoid detection are an indication of just how dangerous they were' says Australia's Federal Police Commander

Australian police announced Tuesday that 13 children were rescued from a "complex" pedophile operation, saying 19 men were arrested with the help of the American FBI. The child abuse ring was dismantled.

"The lengths this network went through to avoid detection are an indication of just how dangerous they were," Australia's Federal Police Commander, Helen Schneider, told reporters.

Schneider estimated that some of the suspects had “potentially been committing offences over 10 years.”

(Australian Federal Police via AP) In this undated photo provided by the Australian Federal Police, a suspect's computer is displayed on a desk.

The Australian federal police also released a statement, saying the alleged offenders “were employed in occupations that required a high degree of ICT knowledge”.

“Members used software to anonymously share files, chat on message boards and access websites within the network,” the statement added.

“It will be alleged some of the children removed had been directly abused, others were removed as a child safety precaution,” the police concluded.

The child abuse ring was busted as part of a larger cross-border investigation run by the FBI, which already led to 79 alleged offenders being charged in the United States, according to AFP.

“This operation was highly complex,” the FBI’s legal attaché in Canberra, Nitiana Mann, told reporters. “The complexity and anonymity of these platforms means that no agency or country can fight these threats alone.”

The investigation first captured headlines in 2021, when FBI special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot dead, and three others wounded, while searching a Florida apartment. The suspect shot himself. He was allegedly involved in distributing child sex abuse material.